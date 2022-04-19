Drug smuggling case: SC stops Czech model from flying abroad

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday stopped Czech model Tereza Hluskova from travelling abroad in drug smuggling case, ARY News reported.

Tereza Hluskova was sentenced to eight years and eight months in jail by a sessions court in April 2019. She was arrested at Lahore airport for attempting to smuggle heroin from Pakistan to Abu Dhabi on January 10, 2018.

The court acquitted her last year in November and was released from prison the same month.

At the outset of the hearing today, the apex court issued notice to Czech model and stopped her from leaving the country on Pakistan customs petition.

Customs counsel stated before the court that Tereza Hluskova was sentenced to eight years in prison by the trial court for smuggling drugs and was later on released by LHC.

The court pleaded the court to stop Hluskova from going abroad as she had booked her flight for April 23.

The court issued notice to Czech model and adjourned the hearing till April 20.

