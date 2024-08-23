Suspects supplying drugs to educational institutions busted

MULTAN: Multan police have arrested several suspects involved in supplying narcotics to educational institutions during a series of operations across the city.

During a routine checkpoint near Maswan Chowk, police intercepted a car and discovered a substantial quantity of drugs. The vehicle was found to contain two kilograms of crystal meth –commonly known as ice– and 10 kilograms of hashish. The suspect, identified as Ubaidullah, was taken into custody.

In another operation at Manzoorabad Chowk, police apprehended two drug dealers. Over three kilograms of hashish were seized from the suspects. The police have confirmed that these individuals were part of a larger network supplying drugs within the city and to various educational institutions.

According to the police, the arrested individuals were actively involved in distributing narcotics to schools and colleges in Multan. This operation is part of a broader effort to curb the spread of drugs among the youth and ensure a safer environment for students.

The police have reiterated their commitment to continuing these operations and have urged the public to report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking. The recent arrests are seen as a significant step towards dismantling the drug supply chain in the region.