Sindh Govt orders crackdown on materials used for consuming drugs

KARACHI: The Sindh government has intensified its efforts to combat the usage of drugs by ordering a crackdown on items used for consuming drugs in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

During a meeting of the Excise Narcotics Control Wing, chaired by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, directives were issued to stop the sale of materials like razzle paper, rolling machines, meth pipes, and glass pipes.

Minister Memon emphasized the importance of cooperation from shopkeepers, urging them to refrain from selling items used in consuming drugs.

He warned that any report of drug sales from private locations such as houses, hotels, or restaurants would lead to raids, with the approval of higher authorities.

Highlighting the growing concern about drug use among the youth, Memon called for accelerated operations against drugs, noting the full cooperation of Rangers and police.

He also ordered the establishment of check posts at key locations across Karachi, including Malir, Darakhshan, and Hawke’s Bay, and instructed the activation of excise department mobiles to bolster the crackdown efforts.