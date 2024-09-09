Drug trafficking bid foiled at Islamabad airport

The Airport Security Force (ASF) team arrested a passenger discovering heroin worth millions of rupees in his bag at Islamabad International Airport on Monday.

A passenger identified as Mumtaz was searched and authorities found ice and heroin worth crores of rupees concealed in his luggage. The suspect was bound for Bahrain.

He was handed over to the ANF, where a case was registered against the accused.

Earlier to this, Airport Security Force (ASF) officials successfully foiled a drug smuggling bid at Multan airport.

The ASF team recovered 804 grams of liquid ice heroin from a passenger traveling to Jeddah. The passenger, identified as Abdul Majid, had hidden the drugs in two shampoo bottles.

However, the ASF team suspected the passenger’s luggage and conducted a search, which led to the recovery of the drugs. The passenger was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities for further legal action.