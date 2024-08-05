ASF foils drug smuggling bid at Multan airport

MULTAN: The Airport Security Force (ASF) officials on Monday successfully foiled a drug smuggling bid at Multan airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ASF team recovered 804 grams of liquid ice heroin from a passenger traveling to Jeddah. The passenger, identified as Abdul Majid, had hidden the drugs in two shampoo bottles.

However, the ASF team suspected the passenger’s luggage and conducted a search, which led to the recovery of the drugs. The passenger was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities for further legal action.

Earlier, the Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a drug smuggling bid and arrested a foreigner traveling Colombo – a judicial capital and largest city of Sri Lanka from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

READ: ASF foils drug smuggling bid, arrests foreigner at Lahore airport

The ASF recovered a total of 4kg ICE heroin drug from the possession of the foreign national, identified as Shin Shin Yang, who cleverly hidden the drugs in milk packets.

As per the ASF spokesperson, the security at Lahore airport searched the belongings of the Colombo-bound passenger and found the drugs in his possession.

The ASF handed over the foreign suspect to an ANF authorities along with the recovered heroin after preliminary investigation.