web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 10, 2024
- Advertisement -

ASF foils drug smuggling bid, arrests foreigner at Lahore airport

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Monday foiled a drug smuggling bid and arrested a foreigner traveling Colombo – a judicial capital and largest city of Sri Lanka from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ASF recovered a total of 4kg ICE heroin drug from the possession of the foreign national, identified as Shin Shin Yang, who cleverly hidden the drugs in milk packets.

As per the ASF spokesperson, the security at Lahore airport searched the belongings of the Colombo-bound passenger and found the drugs in his possession.

The ASF handed over the foreign suspect to an ANF authorities along with the recovered heroin after preliminary investigation.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.