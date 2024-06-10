ASF foils drug smuggling bid, arrests foreigner at Lahore airport

KARACHI: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Monday foiled a drug smuggling bid and arrested a foreigner traveling Colombo – a judicial capital and largest city of Sri Lanka from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ASF recovered a total of 4kg ICE heroin drug from the possession of the foreign national, identified as Shin Shin Yang, who cleverly hidden the drugs in milk packets.

As per the ASF spokesperson, the security at Lahore airport searched the belongings of the Colombo-bound passenger and found the drugs in his possession.

The ASF handed over the foreign suspect to an ANF authorities along with the recovered heroin after preliminary investigation.