Germany makes changes to visa appointment system in Pakistan

Germany’s Consulate General in Karachi has introduced a new visa appointment system, effective immediately.

Due to high demand, applicants can no longer book appointments directly. Instead, they must register on a waiting list, and appointments will be allocated later based on availability.

It is now mandatory for Pakistani citizens to register their names on the waiting list.

According to a statement issued by the Consulate, this change affects the procedure for booking appointments for Schengen and long-term visas (excluding the Opportunity Card/Chancenkarte).

Appointments for opportunity card/Chancenkarte can still be booked directly through German Consulate’s appointment allocation systems.

The Consulate explained that applicants must first register on the waiting list, after which appointments will be allocated in chronological order based on the registration date and available capacity.

“Due to the constant high demand, it has been decided to set up a waiting list in order to efficiently adapt the appointment allocation to the capacities of our visa office” the statement said.

The Consulate urged all applicants to register on the waiting list to ensure that appointments are allocated fairly and smoothly. “For this purpose, additional information is required to better understand applicants’ travel purposes.”

Applicants are advised to complete the waiting list registration carefully, providing the requested information. Only when the required data is entered correctly and completely will an appointment be allocated.

The Consulate also emphasized that applicants should refrain from using agents to register on the waiting list, as registration is free of charge.

Short-term visa (Schengen)

To register for an appointment to apply for a Schengen visa (short-term stays up to 90 days within a 180-day period), you can select from the following categories:

Business

Visit

Trade Fair Exhibitor

Trade Fair Visitor

Tourism

Others & Airport Transit Visas

Upon registration, you will be asked whether your biometrics have been captured within the last 59 months or if they have not been captured or were taken more than 59 months ago.

If your biometrics have been taken for a Schengen visa application within the last 59 months, proof must be provided during the interview. You cannot book an appointment in both categories.

Long term visa: Master studies, scholarship, PhD, research, bachelor studies, study preparation, isolated language course

You can register for an appointment to apply for a national visa for long-term stays (over 90 days), including for purposes such as master’s studies, scholarships, PhD, research, bachelor’s studies, study preparation, or isolated language courses.

You can choose between the following categories:

Registration for an appointment for a visa for master’s studies, scholarship, PhD, or research

Registration for an appointment for a visa for bachelor’s studies, study preparation, or language courses

Please note that you cannot book an appointment in both categories at the same time.