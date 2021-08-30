WATCH: Police seize drugs hidden inside watermelons

A video of drugs getting smuggled through watermelons is making rounds on social media.

The clip sees a policeman slicing the fruit and seizing marijuana hidden inside them. We can watch the cop while cutting the remaining watermelons that also contain substances.

Drug smuggling is considered one of the biggest crimes in the world. It has strict punishments in different countries including life imprisonment amputation and executions.

The smugglers, fear of being apprehended, are often seen giving bribes to anti-narcotics department officials. However, they also resort to unusual ways such as carrying it through vegetable supply trucks, medicine boxes etc.

However, drugs such as marijuana are legal in some countries provided it is prescribed by a doctor for treatment.