Drugs smuggling attempt in spice packets foiled at Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Port Control Unit has successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs worth over Rs2 billion concealed within spice packets at the Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited, ARY News reported.

According to an ANF spokesperson, during a major operation, officials recovered 200 kilograms of methamphetamine, commonly known as “ice,” which was concealed in a shipment destined for Dubai. The narcotics were expertly hidden inside 2,000 packets of broast spices.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities conducted a thorough search of a container booked for Dubai and uncovered the illicit consignment.

According to the spokesperson, efforts are currently underway to trace and arrest the suspects involved in the smuggling attempt.

Earlier on Jan 11, ANF, while conducting eight operations across the country, recovered 19.876 kg drugs worth over Rs 9.6 million and arrested 12 suspects including four women.

ANF spokesman informed that two suspects including a woman going to Riyadh were arrested at Islamabad International Airport.

75 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from their stomachs. 6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a suspect arrested near a bridge on IJP Road Islamabad.

In third operation, 3.5 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of three suspects rounded up near F-Block, Johar Town, Lahore.