WATCH: Drunk person climbs Ghanta Ghar in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A drunk man on Saturday climbed the top of Ghanta Ghar without any safety measures in Punjab’s city Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, the drunk man reached Ghanta Ghar early in the morning, stabbed the supervisor with a knife and climbed the clock tower through the stairs.

Later, the man started hurling bricks from the vantage point at people standing near the tower. This alarmed locals who later called the police and rescue services.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue team reached the spot and started attempts to take him down with the help of a crane. The boy uprooted the 20 to 25kg pillar and hurled it toward the rescue workers, hitting one of the rescue officials.

Later, three rescue personnel climbed the clock house and subdued him after an hour of struggle. The suspect was arrested and an investigation into the case has been started as well.

