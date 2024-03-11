DSP caught red-handed smuggling Gutka, drugs

KARACHI: A Deputy Inspector General of Police (DSP) Ahmed Karim Jilani has been arrested ‘red-handed’ while smuggling Gutka and other drugs, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar also took notice and suspended the DSP and directed him to report to the Central Police Office.

DSP Ahmed Karim Jilani was arrested and nabbed by customs officials near Jamshoro while transporting Gutka and other drugs.

The IGP also ordered an inquiry against the suspended DSP and appointed DIG Mirpurkhas Tanveer Alam Odho as the inquiry officer.

The inquiry officer has been directed to transparent investigation and submit a report within 15 days.

The sources privy to the development said that a charge sheet against the suspended DSP has also been prepared. Serious allegations have been made against the suspended DSP Ahmad Karim Jilani in the charge sheet.

The police high-ups directed Ahmad Karim Jilani to submit an explanation within seven days. “In case of non-submission to the notice, one-sided decision will be taken on merit,” the police sources added.