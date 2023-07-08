DSP injured by terrorists’ firing in Mardan

MARDAN: Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) injured as terrorist opened firing in Katlang, Mardan, ARY News reported.

As per details, DSP Farooq Zaman sustained serious injuries when terrorists opened fire on the Katlang check post. He was on a routine patrol in the area and terrorists targeted his vehicle.

The police officials said that DSP Farooq Zaman was shifted to hospital in critical condition.

In a separate incident, four members of a family were killed as unknown armed men opened fire at a vehicle in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to police, the vehicle came under fire in Tank’s Girh Pathar area and as a result, four people including two women and a child lost their lives.

The car was heading towards village Murtaza when it was targeted in Girh Pathar, the police said. The deceased include husband and wife and their child. The attackers managed to flee the crime scene easily.

The cause behind the multiple killings could not be ascertained yet and the police have launched an investigation to catch the assailants.