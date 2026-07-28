DSP Rakni Mureed Bugti shot dead after abduction in Barkhan

BARKHAN: Armed terrorists shot dead Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rakni after kidnapping him along with two police personnel at the Khata Chowki area in Barkhan, ARY News reported, citing police.

The police stated that the terrorists killed DSP Rakni, Mureed Bugti, a few hours after his abduction.

On the other hand, after killing the DSP, the kidnappers set free both police personnel.

Earlier, a terrorist riding a motorcycle had hurled a hand grenade near Yaseen Hospital on Patel Road in Quetta, killing one person and injuring four others.

Police confirmed the casualty count, stating that the victims were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the suspect on a motorcycle throwing the grenade before fleeing the scene.

Earlier, armed men in an attack at Wali Khan Bypass killed Sessions Judge Abdul Hakeem Kakar and his gunman, while Additional Sessions Judge Tariq Lashari was injured in terrorist attack, a police official said on Thursday.

SHO Mastung police station said that the judges were traveling from Quetta to Mastung.

The government of Baluchistan has condemned the attack and ordered decisive action against the perpetrators.

Assistant to the Chief Minister, Shahid Rind, has said that terrorists have targeted the judiciary under a plan. “They targeted two judges and one of them was martyred,” he said. The attack on law enforcers and judges has been a failed bid to challenge the writ of the state, he further said.

Shahid Rind said the terrorists and their facilitators will not be left at any cost; the government will respond to them strongly. The Baluchistan government will continue its operation till the complete defeat of terrorism, he added.