Thursday, February 3, 2022
Kamil Arif

DSP shot dead by gunman in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Qasimabad Faiz Muhammad Dayo was shot dead by his own gunman in Hyderabad here on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at Pakora Chowk area of Hyderabad.

SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai has confirmed that Faiz Muhammad Dayo, who was serving as DSP Qasimabad has been shot dead by his gunman in Qasimabad area of Hyderabad district.

 

Meanwhile, police have arrested gunman Abid Chandio and have launched further investigation into the incident.

