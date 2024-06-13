DSP, son among three suspects arrested in Karachi robbery case

KARACHI: The local police on Thursday arrested the DSP and his son after the police vehicle allocated to the police official used in the robbery at a shop in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The police arrested the DSP, his son who allegedly used the police vehicle to commit a robbery in Gulshan Iqbal area of ​​Karachi.

As per the statement of police officials, the citizen – Abbas – captured in the CCTV footage assisting the robbers was also arrested who later released after taking his statement.

The accused robbers also tampered with the number plate of the cob vehicle.

“I was just an ordinary citizen of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, the policemen asked me to help them shifting the items in the police mobile,” Abbas in his statement told police.