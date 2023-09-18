Three DSPs among 11 injured in Islamabad anti-encroachment drive

ISLAMABAD: At least 11 police personnel injured including three DSPs in an anti-encroachment drive in Sinyari village Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the residents of Chauntra village in Islamabad attacked police during an operation against the land mafia.

The anti-encroachment operation was launched by Capital Development Authority (CDA) and district administration with the help of police in the Sinyari village in Islamabad.

The police officials stated that the land mafia opened fire on policemen and pelted stones which resulted in injuring 11 police officials, three DSPs.

Furthermore, heavy contingent of police was deployed village in order to maintain law-and-order and fired tear gases at the protestors.