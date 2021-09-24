PTI MPA Dua Bhutto declares marriage through social media post

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Sindh Assembly Dua Bhutto on Friday declared her marriage with fellow MPA and party leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, ARY News reported.

The announcement, an indirect one, came as Dua Bhutto shared pictures with her son Kamil Haleem Sheikh on a social media site.

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, while talking to ARY News, confirmed her marriage with Dua Bhutto and added that he married her in 2018.

Dua Bhutto was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh as a PTI candidate on a reserved seat for women in 2018 general elections. She is known for her fierce criticism of Sindh’s ruling party, the Pakistan People’s Party, in and out of the assembly.

Haleem Sheikh, on the other hand, is a senior party leader, who serves as PTI Sindh’s vice president and represents the party and his voters as opposition leader in Sindh Assembly.

Haleem Sheikh was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh as a PTI candidate from Constituency PS-99 (Karachi East-I) in 2018 general elections. In January 2021, he was appointed as leader of opposition of Sindh Assembly.