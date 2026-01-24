Dua Lipa advocates for global crisis awareness

In light of recent global crises and civil upheaval in numerous nations, English pop star Dua Lipa has advised her fans to remain vigilant. She is among several prominent figures known for using their platforms to advocate for significant issues, particularly human rights.

In a recent message, the “Levitating” singer urged her followers to pay close attention to events happening outside of their digital devices. With the world’s current circumstances in mind, the 30-year-old utilized her Service95 platform to share a poignant message on her Instagram Story.

“In Iran, we are seeing slaughter at a scale like never before,” Dua Lipa’s post stated, referencing the country’s ongoing turmoil. Iran has been grappling with a severe economic crisis, leading to mass street protests as citizens seek a swift resolution. Following the unrest, internet access was reportedly shut down, cutting residents off from the outside world.

Prior to this latest development, Billie Eilish also used her platform to discuss growing safety concerns in the U.S. She addressed the death of 37-year-old Renee Good at the hands of an ICE agent—an incident that President Donald Trump defended—highlighting the increasing tension surrounding civil liberties and safety.

Earlier in the beginning of this year, Dua Lipa earned a jaw-dropping £70 million following another blockbuster year.

Even though she has not released another album since 2024, her previous hits, brand deals and live shows have raked in millions of dollars.

As per The Daily Mail, the singer made an impressive £70 million in 2025. The year’s highlight for Dua was her sold-out Radical Optimism world tour. She embarked on the tour in November 2024 and wrapped it up in December 2025 in Mexico City.

The pop star took the stage dressed in custom outfits by the Attico, Balenciaga, Chanel, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Valentino. The tour grossed $141.1 million, becoming Dua’s highest-grossing tour.