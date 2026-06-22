Dua Lipa, Callum Turner bid farewell to Rome after whirlwind Italian honeymoon

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have wrapped up their romantic Italian honeymoon, making a stylish departure from Rome after weeks of lavish celebrations following their wedding.

The newlyweds were spotted leaving their hotel in the Italian capital over the weekend, loading luggage into their £200,000 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet before heading off.

Hotel staff were seen helping the couple fit their designer bags into the luxury sports car as they prepared to bid farewell to Italy.

Dua, 30, embraced the summer heat in a white vest top and low-rise jeans, completing her look with a blue headscarf, layered necklaces and a Chanel straw tote. The singer also drew attention with a quirky phone case featuring the iconic 2000s photograph of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan.

Callum, 36, coordinated with his wife in a light shirt and shorts as he took the wheel of the convertible.

The couple’s Roman getaway marked the final leg of an idyllic honeymoon that began shortly after they tied the knot at London’s Marylebone Town Hall earlier this month.

Three days after saying “I do,” the pair flew to Sicily, where they hosted a lavish three-day celebration in Palermo.

Over the weekend, the “One Kiss” singer shared a series of wedding photographs on Instagram with caption, “Mr And Mrs.”