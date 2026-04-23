Dua Lipa, Callum Turner finalise wedding plans

Following their engagement last year, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly preparing to take the next step in their relationship. Rumors are swirling that the pop sensation and the actor are planning a destination wedding in Italy, a country where they have spent significant vacation time.

While the Masters of the Air actor and the Radical Optimism hitmaker have not personally confirmed the news, their potential nuptials have become one of the most discussed topics on social media. The reports gained traction following news that Villa Igiea, Palermo’s opulent beach resort, has been reserved for an entire week in September.

Fans are convinced the booking belongs to Dua Lipa and Turner, as the hotel has a history of hosting high-profile, high-security celebrity weddings. Adding fuel to the fire, the “Don’t Start Now” singer was allegedly spotted meeting with renowned Italian wedding planner Alessandra Grillo.

The development follows the couple’s well-documented love for the Italian city. During a summer 2025 visit, the “Fever” singer shared a photo dump on Instagram with the caption, “Palermo in my heart,” while they were staying at the same Villa Igiea.

Turner reportedly proposed to Dua Lipa in June 2025 after the two began dating in early 2024. As preparations for a potential star-studded event continue, fans are eagerly anticipating the couple’s next major move.