Dua Lipa, Callum Turner get trapped with paparazzi

Pop Star Dua Lipa got frustrated after Paparazzi gathered around her and fiance Callum Turner in Paris.

Recently, Dua Lipa and fiancé Callum Turner whislt they were out in Paris. The couple was attempting to leave a restaurant when photographers began shouting for pictures and following them closely.

Videos began to circulate rapidly, photographers being asked to “go away” as they continued calling out to her and requesting photos.

At one point, paparazzi were urged by the singer to “give us some pictures” and asked for “just one minute,” despite her clear discomfort.

Turner appeared to help shield Lipa as they made their way through the crowd. Security eventually stepped in to escort the couple to their vehicle.

The incident has sparked debate online about celebrity privacy and the aggressive tactics often used by paparazzi.

Lipa and Turner, who confirmed their engagement last year, have largely kept their relationship private despite growing public interest.