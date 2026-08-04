Dua Lipa and Callum Turner made their first official red carpet appearance as a married couple at the New York City premiere of Turner’s new romantic comedy, One Night Only.

The newlyweds arrived at the SVA Theater on Monday, August 3, looking effortlessly stylish as they posed for photographers, marking a milestone moment following their recent wedding celebrations.

For the event, Lipa stunned in a custom Ferragamo gown styled by Lorenzo Posocco. The elegant design featured a plunging halter neckline with a flowing scarf detail and a textured skirt, complemented by jewel-toned earrings, ear cuffs and a gold bracelet.

Meanwhile, Turner, 36, opted for a classic navy double-breasted Louis Vuitton suit, pairing it with a pale yellow shirt and a brown-and-yellow striped tie for the premiere of his latest film.

One Night Only stars Turner alongside Monica Barbaro in a romantic comedy. Directed by Will Gluck, known for Easy A and Friends with Benefits, the film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on August 7.

The couple’s appearance comes weeks after they celebrated their marriage with an elegant ceremony in Sicily at the historic Villa Valguarnera near Palermo on June 6. They had previously made their union official in a civil ceremony at London’s Marylebone Town Hall.

On June 20, Dua Lipa gave fans a glimpse into the lavish Italian celebration by sharing a series of intimate wedding photos on Instagram.