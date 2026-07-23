Dua Lipa and Callum Turner turned an ordinary birthday celebration into a memorable moment during a recent outing in New York City.

The newly married couple visited Corner Bistro in Manhattan’s West Village on July 19 after attending the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey.

According to a bartender at the restaurant, Lipa and Turner were enjoying drinks with friends when they noticed another group celebrating a birthday nearby.

As guests began singing “Happy Birthday,” the pair decided to join the celebration. They walked over to the table, sang along with the group and helped surprise the birthday celebrant.

Corner Bistro later shared a video of the moment on Instagram. The clip showed Lipa and Turner smiling, singing and cheering as the birthday song ended. In the caption, the restaurant joked that the guest’s celebration came with an unexpected serenade from the celebrity couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corner Bistro (@cornerbistrony)

The bartender said Lipa and Turner have visited the restaurant several times and enjoy its relaxed atmosphere. He described them as low-key guests who prefer to blend in and enjoy a casual meal and drinks like everyone else.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have kept a relatively low profile since their wedding celebrations earlier this summer. The couple reportedly exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in London before hosting a larger celebration with family and friends in Italy.