Newlywed stars Dua Lipa, 30, and Callum Turner, 36, released stunning formal images of their Sicilian nuptials-after tying the knot twice (in a small civil ceremony in London on May 31, 2026, followed by the big bash on June 6, 2026, held at the 18th century Villa Valguarnera near Palermo) and the pair has been photographed packing on the PDA all over Italy during their current honeymoon trip.

They have visited everything from the Amalfi Coast to the Trevi Fountain! The pair officially tied the knot on May 31 at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall in the company of a handful of friends and family.

Lipa opted for a custom Schiaparelli couture skirt suit made by Daniel Roseberry, which consisted of a ivory cinched-waist jacket, a high slit asymmetrical skirt, white gloves, Christian Louboutin pumps and a wide-brimmed Stephen Jones hat.

Her new hubby chose anavy double-breasted suit by Ferragamo. A few days later, however, the two hosted a lavish three-day affair from June 5 to 7 in Sicily. They then went on to say “I do” at agazebo in Villa Valguarnera, while Elton John played the piano singing “Your Song.” This then proceeded into a firework spectacular after the ceremony on June 6.

The new bride dazzled in a Chanel Haute Couture wedding gown designed by Matthieu Blazy, which she wore for the ceremony in Sicily.

In other images released from their wedding weekend, Lipa sported a daring white Bottega Venetahalter-style gown with feathered detailing for their June 5 welcoming get-together, and a see-through Chlo lace dress when they went for brunch post- nuptials. Black and white portrait shots capture the couple sharing happy moments on the grandeur terraces and sunny gardens of Villa Valguarnera. Some 300 friends and family gathered for the nuptials and included Donatella Versace, Charli XCX and hubby George Daniel, Joe Alwyn, Olivia Dean, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker and wife Sophie, Mark Ronson, Grace Gummer and Troye Sivan.

The newlywed reception featured dishes created by Michelin-starred chef Tony LoCoco of Sicily, and DJs-Carl Cox, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, and Peggy Gou-kept the energy up. It is a fact that “Italy is their favorite place,” according to a source. “They have so many happy memories there together”.

In shots released June 12, showing the couple while on the Amalfi Coast Salernos, a glamorous blonde sporting a metallic gold two-piece and headscarf paired off with black shorts is seen smooching Turner, clad in black shorts himself and positioned on a large, pink-striped floating object in the sea-while later the couple is seen smooching in Rome’sTrevi Fountain.

They even engaged in some shower fun on the beach! (Lipa and Turner had apparently previously booked themselves into the San Domenico Palace in Taormina earlier in the summer and took a drive down along the coast).

Lipa and Turner first rumored their budding love in January 2026 after hitting the Masters of Air premiere. Their social media relationship became official the following summer, as they revealed to British Vogue in June 2026 that they were engaged.