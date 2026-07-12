Dua Lipa, Callum Turner share special moment at FIFA World Cup

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa were recently observed enjoying England’s quarterfinal match against Norway at the FIFA World Cup, suggesting that the couple are savoring every second of married life. The 30-year-old singer-songwriter and the 36-year-old actor were spotted watching the knockout match on Saturday, July 11, at Miami Stadium in Florida, USA.

Dua Lipa and Turner had an amazing evening as England defeated Norway 2-1 in extra time to clinch a spot in the World Cup semifinals. Their appearance in the public eye came just a few days after the newlyweds returned from a lovely honeymoon in Italy.

After dating since 2024, the three-time Grammy winner and the Masters of the Air star announced their engagement last year. On June 6, they exchanged vows in a charming wedding ceremony at Villa Valguarnera in Palermo, Sicily.

Charli XCX and her husband George Daniel, Olivia Dean, Joe Alwyn, Mark Ronson, Kevin Parker, Chris Stapleton, Donatella Versace, and Sir Elton John were among the famous guests at their wedding. Before their idyllic celebration in Palermo, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were legally married on May 31 at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall.

Previously, the Grammy-winning singer was spotted arriving at a recording studio in New York City past week, marking her return to work following the couple’s romantic post-wedding getaway.

Keeping a touch of bridal elegance in her wardrobe, the One Kiss singer stepped out in an all-white outfit paired with a grey Chloé handbag as she headed into the studio, signaling that it was back to business after weeks of wedding celebrations.