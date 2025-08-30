Dua Lipa makes surprise career move with fiancé Callum Turner

“Keep your personal and professional lives separate!” Not for Dua Lipa, as the English-Albanian pop sensation has just launched a new business with her fiancé, actor Callum Turner.

As reported by foreign media, celebrity couple Dua Lipa, 29, and Callum Turner, 35, who confirmed their engagement this June, after dating for over a year, have launched their own movie production banner, called TwentyTwo Films Limited.

Dua Lipa – News and Updates

According to the details, the ‘Levitating’ hitmaker and the ‘Masters of the Air’ actor have equal shares in the business, which has been listed as a ‘motion picture and television programme production’ company.

Confirming the development to a foreign publication, a source said, “Dua and Callum are both very ambitious people and have lots of plans for ventures they want to do together.”

Reportedly, the move is also aimed at gaining more ‘creative control’ on the future projects they choose to do.

“She has dipped her toe in film before. But if she does further projects, she wants to have more creative control,” the insider added about the singer, who has ventured into acting with projects like ‘Barbie’ and ‘Argylle’.

“She and Callum have loads of ideas that they think would work,” the source added, noting that “It’s very early days, but the wheels are in motion.”

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip