Callum Turner and Dua Lipa have reignited wedding rumors as they reportedly work toward their “perfect day.”

The couple was reportedly seen shopping for a white dress during Fashion Week, fueling speculation that they are keeping their wedding plans a secret. According to The Sun, the pair has already finalized the date and a guest list that includes several A-list Hollywood celebrities.

“Plans are in full swing for Dua Lipa and Callum’s wedding, but everything is being kept very quiet,” an insider acknowledged.

The source added, “It is happening this summer—she will be a married woman by the time she turns 31 in August. They want to keep it limited to their nearest and dearest, so it’s not going to be a huge, showy occasion.”

Although both were raised in the UK, the couple has reportedly been scouting potential venues across various locations, particularly in the UK and Italy.

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra gained public attention once again during the Bvlgari event.

In the recent Bvlgari event, Priyanka Chopra was criticised over a video in which she was allegedly being ignored by British Singer Dua Lipa.

Some social media users noted that Dua Lipa ignored Chopra because of her perceived political views. The exact timing of the clip could not be independently verified, though it appeared to be from a recent Bvlgari promotional event.