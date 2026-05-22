Dua Lipa celebrates end of Radical Optimism era

British pop star Dua Lipa has commemorated the Radical Optimism era, which cemented her global success. The 30-year-old musician embarked on a worldwide stadium tour to perform the album for her fans after its release in 2024, which featured several chart-topping singles. Dua Lipa kicked off the tour in November 2024 and concluded it in December 2025, wrapping up a year-long celebration of the record.

To mark the occasion, Dua Lipa has released her live concert film and album, Live From Mexico, allowing fans to relive the experience. The “Levitating” singer confirmed the release in an Instagram post, stating, “2 of the most special years wrapped up into 2 hours.. the end of an era.”

“I hope watching and listening to this shows the euphoria, the love, the blood sweat and tears and most importantly the radical optimism (!!) that we all shared on this tour, we will have it forever now so thank you!!!!!” the iconic pop star continued.

The conclusion of her tour was marked by three sold-out performances at the Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, drawing an unprecedented 192,000 attendees across the three nights. With over 1.7 million tickets sold worldwide, the global trek featured more than 90 performances spanning five continents.