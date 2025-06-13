Dua Lipa confirms engagement to Callum Turner

Months since the rumours first began to swirl, English-Albanian pop sensation Dua Lipa has confirmed that she is engaged to her actor beau Callum Turner.

Months after Dua Lipa sent rumour mills buzzing with the speculations of the relationship milestone with boyfriend Callum Turner, the pop star has now finally confirmed the development, saying, “Yeah, we’re engaged.”

“It’s very exciting,” she added. “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”

Moreover, Lipa also talked about her engagement ring, which the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ actor got made after discussing with her sister and friends. “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me,” the singer shared. “It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

Notably, lovebirds Dua Lipa, 29, and Callum Turner, 35, who first sparked dating rumours last year, attending an afterparty of his series premiere, and followed it up with several joint appearances, went Instagram official in July.

They fuelled engagement buzz in December when the ‘Levitating’ singer flashed a diamond ring on her left ring finger in her Christmas photo dump on Instagram.

