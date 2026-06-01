Dua Lipa Ditches Tradition, Marries Callum Turner in Jagger-Style Glam

Pop superstar Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have officially tied the knot — and they did it with the kind of stealth and style that left fans stunned.

While the world waited for wedding bells, the notoriously private couple pulled off a hush-hush ceremony that channeled 1970s icon Bianca Jagger, trading a traditional white gown for high-fashion drama and a jaw-dropping $600,000 necklace.

A Wedding Worthy of a Style Icon

Instead of a classic bridal look, Dua took cues from Bianca Jagger’s legendary 1971 Saint-Tropez wedding to Mick Jagger, where Bianca wore a white Yves Saint Laurent Le Smoking jacket with a wide-brimmed hat. Lipa’s modern homage came via a custom Schiaparelli two-piece ensemble that blended bridal elegance with avant-garde edge — a nod to the couture house she’s championed on red carpets and at Paris Fashion Week.

The statement piece? A Bvlgari high jewelry necklace valued at $600,000, adding old-Hollywood glamour to the intimate affair. The singer, who attended Bvlgari’s Eclettica High Jewelry event in Milan earlier this year alongside Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway, has become a muse for the Italian house.

How They Kept It Under Wraps

Given Dua and Callum’s A-list status, the fact that they kept the wedding “a close business” shocked fans. The couple, who went public in January 2024 and announced their engagement in late 2025, skipped the tabloid spectacle entirely. No leaked venue photos. No paparazzi frenzy. Just a celebration on their terms.

“Both Turner and Lipa are well known in the industry, so the fact that they were able to keep it a close business really left everyone stunned,” reports noted. The surprise deepened when Dua bypassed white lace for Schiaparelli’s sculptural tailoring — a choice that feels perfectly on-brand for the disco-pop queen known for rhinestone bodysuits, neon fits, and Y2K crimps.

From Disco Diva to ‘Ur Fave Queer Bride’

The wedding look continues Dua’s run of fearless fashion moments. Whether she’s channeling Angelina Jolie’s iconic leg slit at the 2020 Global Awards, serving cherry-red crimped hair, or closing Paris Fashion Week in Mugler and Balenciaga, Lipa treats style as performance art.

Her Schiaparelli bridal moment also echoes her own words after coming out celebrations on Instagram, where she posted in a Miu Miu wedding dress captioned “Ur fave queer bride”.

Now, with a real ring on her finger, she’s redefining what a modern pop-star bride looks like: bold, unconventional, and dripping in diamonds.

As fans process the news, one thing’s clear — Dua Lipa doesn’t just follow trends, she sets them. Even her “I do” came with a runway twist and a Bianca Jagger wink.