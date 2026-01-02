Dua Lipa earns whopping £70 million in another successful year

Singer Dua Lipa earned a jaw-dropping £70 million after another blockbuster year.

Even though she has not released another album since 2024, her previous hits, brand deals and live shows have raked in millions of dollars.

As per The Daily Mail, the singer made an impressive £70 million in 2025. The year’s highlight for Dua was her sold-out Radical Optimism world tour. She embarked on the tour in November 2024 and wrapped it up in December 2025 in Mexico City.

The pop star took on stage dressed in custom outfits by the Attico, Balenciaga, Chanel, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Valentino. The tour grossed $141.1 million, becoming Dua’s highest-grossing tour.

On the other hand, Dua’s association with high-fashion brands like YSL, Versace and Puma also earned her millions. She is now working on her fourth studio album after the global success of her first three.

The pop star arrived on the music scene with her debut single New Love in 2015, which marked the beginning of a career full of hits like Levitating, New Rules, Don’t Start Now and many more.