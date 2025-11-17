Dua Lipa enjoys solo time in Brazil amid engagement buzz

Dua Lipa was recently seen enjoying some solo time during her ongoing Radical Optimism Tour, which concludes in December 2025.

The 30-year-old singer opted for a night out on her own, dancing joyfully in Brazil. Dressed in a tiger print short dress and bright red heels, Dua caught the eyes of fans who playfully dubbed her a “Latina” following the event’s viral videos.

One user on X praised her vibrant spirit, commenting, “It’s truly beautiful to see the way Dua Lipa enjoys life like no one else.”

In another clip, she was seen dancing along with Shawn Mendes and other concertgoers.

The two artists shared a strong platonic bond, frequently supporting one another and collaborating professionally.