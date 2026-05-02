Dua Lipa explains why she won't switch to sad ballads

Dua Lipa hasn’t changed her perspective in songwriting, as she has been under the radar of criticism after her recent interview.

The superstar, who has always been more inclined towards dance pop and electric pop genres of music, has heard fans’ requests for more emotional hits from her, but that would not feel truthful to her.

The Levitating hitmaker noted, “People expect me to make sad, emotional ballads, but that’s not who I am. How do you expect melancholic music from the happiest girl in the world? It defies my purpose,” in conversation with Elle UK.

While Lipa has not given fans emotional ballads like Taylor Swift or Olivia Rodrigo, she has provided them with songs of the summer like Levitating, Dance The Night, and more.

Reacting to her honest sentiments, fans flocked to social media and wrote, “Such a diva, I love her so much,” and “her music suits her personality”. A third chimed in, “I like Happy Dua”.