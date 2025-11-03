Dua Lipa, fiancé Callum Turner bring romance to Rosalía’s album listening party

Dua Lipa and her fiancé Callum Turner exuded charm and romance over the weekend as they attended Rosalía’s listening party for her new album “LUX” in New York City.

The couple enjoyed their night out and was later spotted leaving The Weyline in Brooklyn, walking arm in arm.

The 30-year-old pop legend appeared in high spirit as she turned heads in a stylish snake print long jacket.

Dua Lipa styled her stunning jacket with a black outfit and matching boots while for her dark tresses, she opted for loose curls.

The One Kiss hitmaker accessorized her outfit of the day with chunky gold drop earrings and matching black bag.

Meanwhile, Callum Turner opted for casual look as he wore a black leather jacket over a matching cardigan and trousers.

The 35-year-old actor completed his outfit with a pair of tie-dye trainers as he departed the venue linking arms with Dua.

Dua Lipa – who is currently travelling the United States for the North American leg of her global Radical Optimism Tour – was first linked with Callum Turner in January 2024 when they attended the Masters of the Air premiere together in London.

The singer confirmed engagement to the actor during an interview with British Vogue in June 2025.