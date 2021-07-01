Is Dua Lipa planning to try her luck at acting?

Dua Lipa made waves with her second album Future Nostalgia, winning Grammys and whatnot, but did you know that the hit-maker may be eyeing the big screen?

After producing songs for movies like Alita: Battle Angel and Gully, it seems like Lipa is ready to take a step further and delve into acting. “I would really like to. It is something I’m definitely up for exploring and figuring out, maybe with a small role first,” The Sun quoted her.

The Levitating singer shared that her stint with music videos has helped her get in touch with her acting talent and that she is willing to explore further. “I’ve done a little bit here and there, so I feel I’ve discovered the side of acting within music videos,” said Lipa.

“I am quite intrigued and excited about the prospect of doing something else at some point,” she added.

Lipa recently won the coveted British Album of the Year prize at the Brit Awards in May, in a ceremony that saw female artists dominate the mixed categories.