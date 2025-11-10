Dua Lipa gets into the football spirit in Argentina after performing two sold-out shows

Dua Lipa swaps glamour and sprinkle for sporty night in Argentine!

After delivering an electrifying performance at the Estadio La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, the One Kiss singer stepped out to witness the latest Argentine Superclasico match.

Dua Lipa spotted in boxed stall alongside a pal where she watched the action Boca Juniors and River Plate on Sunday, November 9.

For the outing, the 30-year-olsd singer opted for a sporty look as she wore Argentina’s classic blue and white football shirt.

The Levitating hitmaker elevated her chic and casual look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings as she let her dark tresses flow naturally past her shoulders.

Although it wasn’t clear which team Dua was supporting, Boca Juniors secured a 2-0 home victory over River Plate during the match.

During the match, Dua was caught on camera several times smiling, dancing, and recording the crowd.

At one point Boca legend and current club president Juan Román Riquelme stopped by Dua Lipa’s box to welcome her personally.

Dua Lipa resumed her “Radical Optimism” tour in Latin America with first stop in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she performed two consecutive nights, on November 7 and 8.

“2 NIGHTS AT RIVER PLATE !!! HIT THIS STADIUM RUN RUNNING!!!!!! AMO CADA MOMENTO,” she wrote on Instagram following her shows.