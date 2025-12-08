Dua Lipa brings Selena’s legacy to life on stage

Dua Lipa closed her Radical Optimism Tour with a heartfelt tribute to the Queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla, performing “Amor Prohibido” on her final night at GNP Seguros Stadium. The British-Albanian star wrapped up three sold-out shows this week, sending waves of emotion through the 65,000-strong crowd.

After 92 shows worldwide, Dua Lipa said she feels a deep connection with Selena, sharing a dual identity—being Albanian and English, like Selena was Mexican and American. Fans cheered, some shouting that Dua Lipa was already “like family” to Mexico.

Earlier in the week, Dua Lipa surprised fans by performing “Bésame Mucho,” echoing Luis Miguel’s legendary version, further cementing her admiration for Mexican musical heritage. While she didn’t have special guests like Fher Olvera from Maná earlier in the week, her Selena tribute alone electrified the stadium.

Born in London in 1995, the same year Selena passed away, Dua Lipa embraced Albanian citizenship in 2022, but Mexico has long held a special place in her heart. During her visit, a fan gifted her a Mexican national team jersey, which she posed with, a moment celebrated by both the singer and the team as World Cup excitement built.

Offstage, Dua Lipa explored local neighborhoods, enjoyed Mexican cuisine with friends and family, and hosted the first Latin American session of her Service 95 newsletter, engaging fans with book recommendations and conversations with local authors.

She thanked the crowd for their energy and warmth, saying the memories of Mexico City will stay with her. The Radical Optimism Tour, which started in Singapore in November 2024, has taken Dua Lipa across Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. But the Selena Quintanilla tribute marked a deeply personal moment, blending music, heritage, and heartfelt fandom.

Dua Lipa’s homage to Selena not only highlighted her versatility as a performer but also underscored her respect for the cultural icons who inspired her journey, leaving an indelible impression on fans and the city alike.