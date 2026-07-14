Dua Lipa joins criticism of Trump family resort project in Albania

British singer Dua Lipa said in a podcast published Tuesday that the protest movement in Albania was “inspiring”, as demonstrations against a resort linked to US President Donald Trump’s family rattle the Tirana government.

Since late May, protests have been held against the planned construction of a luxury hotel linked to Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner in a nature reserve on the country’s coast.

Lipa, speaking on her Service95 Book Club podcast with Albanian author Lea Ypi, said she shared the protesters’ concerns about the government’s transparency in approving the development.

“What I actually find concerning is the principle that the government could just change the law to remove the environmental protection without any kind of public consultation,” said the 30-year-old, who has Kosovan-Albanian parents.

“I find it so inspiring to see how much people really care,” referring to the daily demonstrations.

The singer also said it was clear that the problem was structural and there was a need to rebuild “in a way that supports the people”.

The planned resort was first unveiled in 2024, but the latest wave of protests began after barbed-wire fencing and bulldozers appeared on beaches in late May.

Opposition to the project has become a flashpoint for frustrations over perceived corruption, with demands now including the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The musician’s comments were welcomed by local environmental activist Besjana Gurri, who told AFP it was a “powerful message” to the Albanian government.

“I am confident that her voice will help bring greater international attention to this fight and amplify the concerns of the people protesting in Tirana.”