Dua Lipa levitates into married life with Callum Turner

Pop superstar Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have officially tied the knot — and they did it their way.

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate civil ceremony at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall on Saturday, May 31, before planning a grand, three-day wedding extravaganza in Sicily next week.

A Chic, Low-Key London Ceremony

Surrounded by just eight close friends and family, the newlyweds made it legal in a 30–40 minute ceremony that was anything but ordinary.

Dua, 30, channeled Old Hollywood glamour in a custom Schiaparelli haute couture white skirt suit, complete with a wide-brimmed hat, white gloves, Louboutin heels, and a bright yellow bouquet. Turner, 36, complemented her in a sharp navy Ferragamo double-breasted suit.

As they exited the historic venue, the couple was showered with confetti and flower petals by their loved ones before slipping into a black car. The choice of Old Marylebone Town Hall wasn’t random — close friend Charli XCX held her own quick civil ceremony there last year before a bigger celebration abroad.

Two Years of Romance, One Big Secret

Dua and Callum’s love story began in January 2024 after they were introduced at London’s River Cafe and later spotted dancing at his Masters of Air premiere afterparty. A source told Page Six at the time they were “mad about each other”. They went Instagram official in July 2024 and have been inseparable since.

Engagement rumors swirled in December 2024 when Dua posted photos wearing a chunky gold-and-diamond ring. Callum reportedly proposed over Christmas with a custom design he created with help from Dua’s sister Rina and best friends. Dua confirmed the news to British Vogue in June 2025: “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting… I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me.

It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well”.

Despite the excitement, they were in no rush. “We’re just enjoying this period,” Dua said. “I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding… All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”.

The Real Party Starts in Sicily

The London ceremony was just the legal start. According to The Sun and Daily Mail, the couple is planning a lavish three-day “fairytale” celebration in Palermo, Sicily, next week. Festivities are set for the 17th-century Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, with multiple venues rented out and a guest list rumored to include Sir Elton John, Charli XCX, and Tove Lo. There are even whispers that Sir Elton — who collaborated with Dua on 2021’s “Cold Heart” — could perform.

Dua recently wrapped her 81-date, £100 million-grossing Radical Optimism Tour, while Callum, a rumored James Bond contender, has been busy filming. “I want to finish my tour — Callum’s shooting, so we’re just ­enjoying this period,” Dua explained last year.

‘Best Friends Forever’

For Dua, the wedding marks a shift she never expected. “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever — it’s a really special feeling,” she told British Vogue. She’s also been candid about wanting kids one day, though she says motherhood will happen “when it happens”.

With the legalities done in London and a star-studded Sicilian bash on deck, Dua and Callum are proving that modern love stories don’t need to follow a script — especially when you’re busy levitating into married life.