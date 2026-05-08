Dua Lipa makes shocking appearance on stage ahead of wedding

Dua Lipa might be busy in planning her wedding to fiance Callum Turner, but she gave fans a big surprise performance at Tame Impala’s show.

The 30-year-old pop superstar joined Impala, whose real name is Kevin Parker, on stage to perform their collaboration, Houdini, from her 2024 album Radical Optimism.

Lipa’s shocking appearance sparked frenzy among fans who have not seen the Grammy winner perform in a long time, as she has been busy traveling and reportedly planning a wedding in Sicily this summer.

Reacting to the performance, fans flocked to the comments, and wrote, “I MISSED HER ON THE STAGE SO MUCH.”

Another added, “that’s a huge crossover moment, unexpected but really cool seeing them perform together,” and “justice for houdini!!!” chimed in a third.

While one noted, “the crowd reaction must have been insane. Nobody ever stays calm when a surprise guest like Dua Lipa suddenly walks on stage.”