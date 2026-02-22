Dua Lipa posts sweet photo dump with fiancé Callum Turner

Following a week of romance and festivities with Callum Turner, Dua Lipa shared a “love letter” with her fans.

On Saturday, February 21, the English-Albanian pop star returned to Instagram with a fresh photo dump, giving followers a peek into her recent life and celebrations with the Masters of the Air actor. The “Levitating” hitmaker captioned the 20-slide carousel with just two words, “love letter,” punctuated with a love letter emoji.

In the cover photo, she looked gorgeous in a voluminous fur coat, flashing a bright smile for the camera. Her fiancé sat next to her, conversing with someone across the table at what appeared to be a large restaurant gathering.

The carousel also featured snapshots of her recent meals and excursions, including one picture showing a variety of sliced cakes. Callum turned 36 on February 15—just one day after the couple’s first Valentine’s Day since getting engaged in late 2025. At least three distinct types of cake were visible, seemingly from his birthday celebrations.

Among the slides was a Polaroid featuring six amusing photobooth pictures of the couple together. Another photo captured the Eternals actor taking a picture of the “Houdini” singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Beyond the romance, fans caught glimpses of Dua Lipa’s time in the studio alongside her social gatherings and dining excursions. While she hasn’t released a solo project since finishing her Radical Optimism tour, she recently collaborated with her friend and producer Danny L Harle on the song “Two Hearts,” featured on his 2026 album, Cerulean.