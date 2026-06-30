Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have been spotted arriving back in New York City after their romantic Italian honeymoon, following a lavish wedding celebration in Sicily earlier this month.

The newlyweds looked relaxed and happy as they touched down at the airport on Monday, returning from what sources described as an idyllic post-wedding getaway across Italy.

Dua, 30, kept her travel look chic and understated in a blue linen shirt paired with navy jeans and black heeled boots, while Callum Turner, 36, appeared in high spirits as he held hands with his wife while walking through the terminal.

The couple’s return comes after a whirlwind honeymoon that reportedly spanned several luxury destinations along the Amalfi Coast, Rome, Naples and Sicily, with stops at some of Italy’s most exclusive hotels and resorts.

Following their arrival in New York, Dua shared a series of photos on Instagram from the trip, describing the experience as “heaven on earth.”

The post featured a collection of intimate and candid moments, including snapshots from a stay at La Posta Vecchia, a historic seaside villa near Rome once owned by J. Paul Getty. The couple reportedly stayed in the renowned Getty Suite, which overlooks the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Other images showed the pair enjoying time on a yacht, playing card games in the sunshine, and celebrating their honeymoon moments. One photo captured Dua showing off her wedding ring, while another showed Callum proudly displaying his gold band during a sunset dinner.

Their honeymoon followed a star-studded wedding celebration held in Sicily earlier this month.