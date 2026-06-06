Dua Lipa shares stunning photos from Sicilian pre-wedding bash

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were spotted in the streets of Palermo, Sicily, exploring architecture. The couple stepped out at their pre-wedding bash.

In Dua Lipa’s recent Instagram post, she shared a sweet carousel of images posing in the streets of Palermo. The couple appeared to be amused by Sicilian architecture together; the album also featured historic buildings, luxe murals, and stunning water views.

The shared post also included images featuring a couple sightseeing the seaside locations of the city, and they also took advantage of their tour and took a yacht excursion. Many images show the couple enjoying a meal together. In the caption of the post, she mentioned, “Palermo in my ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡”.

Several stars were already spotted stepping out at the pair’s pre-wedding bash in Sicily’s capital, including Charli xcx, her husband George Daniel, Grace Gummer, and Joe Alwyn. The event will kick off Lipa and Turner’s reported three-day nuptials this weekend.

The celebrations are further expected to move to Bagheria, Sicily, a town located about 30 minutes outside Palermo, later this weekend, where an 18th-century palace called Villa Valguarnera will reportedly serve as an evening venue.

While Lipa and Turner’s high-profile wedding is drawing plenty of attention to Sicily this weekend, the destination has been a buzzy tourist hotspot for some time, especially since HBO’s White Lotus brought even more eyes and A-listers to Italy’s largest island.

They returned one year later, the couple was first spotted in Palermo together on Thursday, June 4, less than a week after they said “I do” at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.