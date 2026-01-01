Dua Lipa steps into 2026 in style with fiancé Callum Turner in chilly UK

Dua Lipa and her fiancé Callum Turner are ringing in 2026 in UK!

The Levitating singer and her actor fiancé spotted enjoying a cosy dog walk in London on Tuesday, on the chilly streets of UK after a sun-soaked Mexican getaway.

The pair appeared wrapped up against the cold, with Dua wearing an all-black outfit paired with a Gucci scarf and an oversized red faux fur hat. She also proudly showed off her £25,000 engagement ring.

Meanwhile, Turner opted for a casual look in a black padded jacket as they strolled through the park, with Dua sipping a takeaway coffee.

Dua and Callum have returned to Britain to ring in 2026. The singer recently concluded her Radical Optimism tour in Mexico, while Callum traveled to New York for the premiere of his new film Atropia.

The lovebirds outing comes after Dua reflected on her amazing year on Instagram over the weekend.

“Some thaaangs from 2024 into a 2025 round-up. I feel like this year has been very well documented, so here’s some stuff I don’t think I’ve posted… or maybe (probably) I have, but pretend you haven’t seen it. READY FOR 2026 – IT JUST KEEPS GETTING BETTER!!!!!” she wrote in the caption.