Dua Lipa steps out in sleek Gucci look for her book club event

Dua Lipa is recommending books and serving major fashion inspiration!

On Tuesday, December 9, the One Kiss singer hosted a Service95 book club event at The Chelsea Hotel in New York City where she was joined by her close friends including Mark Ronson.

For the event, Dua Lipa opted for a head-to-toe Gucci look that turned heads the moment she arrived.

Her chic outfit featured a satin Gucci blouse which she paired with a sleek midi pencil skirt and thigh high boots.

Dua completed her look with a matching belt while flaunting her dazzling 18 carat diamond engagement ring.

The Levitating singer beamed with delight as she posed for the cameras, looking relaxed after wrapping up a massive world tour.

The night featured a live interview with Mark Ronson about his memoir Night People: How To Be A Dj in ’90s New York City.

Dua Lipa launched Service95 earlier this year which brings together her latest reads and turns them into a series of engaging conversations with their authors.

The event comes just days after Dua concluded her world tour Radical Optimism on Friday night in Mexico City after 92 shows.

“What a life. What a joy. Thank you Radical Optimism for the most fulfilling year and a half. 92 shows since last May ~ around the world with the very very best!!!!” she wrote on Instagram following her last show.