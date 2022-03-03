Dua Lipa sued for ‘copyright infringement’!

English Pop Star Dua Lipa has been sued by a reggae band for ripping off one of their songs for her chartbuster ‘Levitating’.

A Florida-based reggae band has filed suit against Dua Lipa on Tuesday, alleging the singer has ripped off one of their songs for her 2020 smasher ‘Levitating’ from the studio album ‘Future Nostalgia’.

The band members of ‘Artikal Sound System’ claimed that Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ sounds ‘an awful lot like their 2017 song ‘Live Your Life’. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) “We have been performing and touring together since 2010,” entertainers mentioned in the filed complaint adding that subjected ‘Live Your Life’ charted at second place on Billboard’s genre chart in 2017.

Further alleging Lipa, Warner Records, and others involved to have “listened to and copied ‘Live Your Life’ before and during the time when they were writing ‘Levitating’.”