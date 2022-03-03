Dua Lipa sued for ‘copyright infringement’!

English Pop Star Dua Lipa has been sued by a reggae band for ripping off one of their songs for her chartbuster ‘Levitating’.
A Florida-based reggae band has filed suit against Dua Lipa on Tuesday, alleging the singer has ripped off one of their songs for her 2020 smasher ‘Levitating’ from the studio album ‘Future Nostalgia’.
The band members of ‘Artikal Sound System’ claimed that Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ sounds ‘an awful lot like their 2017 song ‘Live Your Life’.
View this post on Instagram
“We have been performing and touring together since 2010,” entertainers mentioned in the filed complaint adding that subjected ‘Live Your Life’ charted at second place on Billboard’s genre chart in 2017.
Further alleging Lipa, Warner Records, and others involved to have “listened to and copied ‘Live Your Life’ before and during the time when they were writing ‘Levitating’.”
“Levitating is substantially similar to Live Your Life and given the degree of similarity, it is highly unlikely that it was created independently.”
Any statement from the defender’s representative is yet to come.
It is pertinent to mention, ‘Levitating’ was released in the 2020 album of Pop Star, called ‘Future Nostalgia’, and later a remix of the song was put out featuring rapper DaBaby.
The song also charted in the second position on Billboard’s ‘Hot 100’, while topping the ‘Adult Contemporary’, ‘Adult Top 40’, and ‘Mainstream Top 40’ charts.
It was the No. 1 track on the ‘Hot 100 Year-End chart’ of Billboard.