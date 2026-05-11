Dua Lipa has filed a lawsuit against Samsung, accusing the tech giant of using her image without permission to market televisions across the United States.

According to a complaint filed Thursday, May 8, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the Grammy-winning singer alleges that Samsung used a copyrighted backstage photograph of her on packaging for its televisions sold nationwide.

The lawsuit claims the image, titled “Dua Lipa – Backstage at Austin City Limits, 2024,” was featured prominently on cardboard TV boxes without her consent, compensation, or approval.

Lipa is seeking at least $15 million in damages, along with profits allegedly connected to the sales of the televisions featuring the image.

“Ms. Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever,” the complaint states. “Ms. Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use.”

The filing further alleges that the use of the image falsely implied that the pop star endorsed or was affiliated with Samsung’s products, potentially influencing customers to purchase the televisions because her face appeared on the packaging.

The complaint cites several social media posts from consumers who claimed the singer’s image affected their buying decision. One post referenced in the lawsuit reportedly read, “I wasn’t even planning on buying a tv but I saw the box so I decided to get it.”

Dua Lipa’s legal team also alleges that Samsung continued using the image despite receiving cease-and-desist notices from the singer’s representatives after she became aware of the alleged infringement in June 2025.

According to the filing, the disputed image is registered with the U.S. Copyright Office. Lipa’s attorneys argue that Samsung deliberately capitalized on the singer’s global celebrity status and brand recognition to promote its televisions.