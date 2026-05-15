Dua Lipa surprises fans with new song 'End of an Era'

Dua Lipa released her new song, which was previously recorded in Mexico. She also revealed the release date for her upcoming tour film and live album.

On May 14, Thursday, Dua Lipa made a surprise announcement for her special song End of an Era (Live from Mexico), which she recorded during her Mexico concerts.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she also announced the release date for her upcoming tour film and live album. She shared that her full tour film, Live from Mexico, is set to release on May 21 at 6 pm BST, while the live album will be out on May 22.

“LIVE FROM MEXICOOO!!! The full tour film is out on May 21st at 6 pm BST on YouTube, and the live album is out on May 22nd!!! Pre-order link in bio,” she wrote in the caption. The English singer continued, “Now we can enjoy these shows forever and ever, and ever, I love you!!!! Oh, and just because I can’t wait… End Of An Era (Live From Mexico) OUT NOW.”

Accompanying the major announcement was a thrilling trailer for the electrifying tour film, showing the Future Nostalgia hitmaker sending the crowds roaring with her high-octane performances.

Dua Lipa’s exciting post immediately sparked a frenzy among fans, who flooded the comments expressing their thrilled reactions to the announcement. One of her fans commented, “OMG I’M CRYING I’M GOING TO HAVE AN EMOTIONAL ATTACK”.

Another stated, “Officially, THE END OF AN ERA! DL4 CAN’T WAIT FOR YOU.” One gushed in and noted, “I can’t wait!! The Mexico shows were so special!”

Dua Lipa is set to release her upcoming tour film, Live from Mexico, on May 21, 2026, at 6 pm BST on YouTube. The 30-year-old singer will drop her live album, titled Live from Mexico, on May 22.