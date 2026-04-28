Dua Lipa returned to her studio after her Radical Optimism Tour. She has been working on her fourth album. She also shared insights from her studio on social media to confirm that the creative process is underway.

Industry reports suggested her fourth album, unofficially called DL4, has been developing since the summer of 2025. According to recent sources, the project is somewhere between 50 and 78 percent complete. The timeline puts a potential release in late 2026 or early 2027, though no official date has been announced.

Earlier, Dua has stated that she’s “figuring it out” creatively, signaling the album will showcase evolved artistry. Fans are expecting something fresh after her successful dance-pop era with Radical Optimism.

In February 2026, she partnered with super-producer Danny L Harle on the single “Two Hearts,” giving fans a taste of her collaborative process. This partnership hinted at the sophisticated production direction her fourth album might take. Harle has previously worked with major pop artists, bringing a distinctive edge to modern pop.

Beyond her studio sessions, Dua has major personal news to celebrate. She’s engaged to British actor Callum Turner, with wedding plans in development for summer 2026. According to reports, the couple is planning an intimate ceremony away from excessive media attention, possibly abroad.

The singer described her engagement as an important personal decision. Despite her private life changes, she remains fully committed to her musical craft. Her ability to juggle major life events while creating her fourth album demonstrated her remarkable focus and dedication.

Following Radical Optimism’s dance-pop success, many wonder what sonic direction Dua Lipa will take next. The Two Hearts collaboration suggested she’s exploring more experimental production. Industry insiders hint that the album may blend R&B influences with pop sensibilities, offering a more mature artistic perspective.

While no singles or official announcements have been released, fan communities are speculating about potential collaborators and release windows. The artist’s proven track record suggests quality over rushing, meaning fans should expect carefully crafted production and thoughtful songwriting rather than quick releases.

Dua Lipa is diving straight back into music production after completing her massive Radical Optimism world tour. The British-Albanian artist wrapped the tour in December 2025 and wasted no time entering the studio. She documented the transition with candid social media posts showing her at work, combining her elegant personal style with life behind the recording booth.

The 30-year-old continued to balance her thriving music career with personal commitments. She’s sharing glimpses of gym sessions, time with family, and downtime moments alongside studio work. This approach shows her dedication to maintaining wellness while creating new material.