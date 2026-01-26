Dua Lipa’s Chanel visit sets off wedding speculation

Dua Lipa, who declared on New Year’s Eve that “IT JUST KEEPS GETTING BETTER” while alluding to several upcoming projects, was recently spotted running errands that have generated significant buzz about her wedding.

On January 25, 2026, the English singer-songwriter was seen by fans and paparazzi while out in Paris. What appeared to be a straightforward errand was actually a trip to the Chanel store for fittings for upcoming events. This has led fans to speculate that she is preparing her wedding dress, with one fan sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter) captioned, “Dua Lipa leaving Chanel fittings; THAT WEDDING DRESS IS COMING OMG.”

dua lipa leaving chanel fittings, THAT WEDDING DRESS IS COMING OMG pic.twitter.com/aZMexUVVZR — ‏ً (@lipapictures) January 25, 2026

While many are convinced a wedding is imminent, others have shared their own conjectures, suggesting the fittings might be for an upcoming Fashion Week. On the same day she arrived in France, the “Levitating” hitmaker was also spotted outside a coffee shop with her partner.

This sighting follows the conclusion of Dua’s Radical Optimism Tour, which ended on December 5 in Mexico City. Notably, the “One Kiss” singer reportedly got engaged last June after dating English actor Callum Turner for two years.

Earlier this weekend, in light of recent global crises and civil upheaval in numerous nations, English pop star Dua Lipa has advised her fans to remain vigilant. She is among several prominent figures known for using their platforms to advocate for significant issues, particularly human rights.

In a recent message, the “Levitating” singer urged her followers to pay close attention to events happening outside of their digital devices. With the world’s current circumstances in mind, the 30-year-old utilised her Service95 platform to share a poignant message on her Instagram Story.

“In Iran, we are seeing slaughter at a scale like never before,” Dua Lipa’s post stated, referencing the country’s ongoing turmoil. Iran has been grappling with a severe economic crisis, leading to mass street protests as citizens seek a swift resolution. Following the unrest, internet access was reportedly shut down, cutting residents off from the outside world.